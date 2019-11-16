Judith Herron- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Judith Herron, 72, of Edgefield, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Lighthouse Fellowship Church with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM before the service at the church.

Ms. Herron was born in Edgefield and was the daughter of the late A.H. and

Frances Sharp Herron. She was a retired clerk for the Tax Assessors office and a member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Aneta Diane Lee, Cynthia Carolyn Mims, and Patricia Odell Mims; one son, Clyde Edward Mims, III; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Auvenshine, and Beverly Shields; and one brother, Billy Herron.

