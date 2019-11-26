Letter to the Editor

From the Mayor’s Desk

Dear Edgefield:

As the Holidays quickly approach, I would like to wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas!

We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful community.

Our town is decorated beautifully again this year and we have a full agenda of upcoming activities scheduled for the holiday season beginning with our Annual Tree Lighting on the Village Square November 29that 6 p.m. Please refer to social media, our website or call Edgefield Town Hall (803) 637- 4014 for more information.

It continues to be a pleasure to be your mayor and experience first hand, the spirit and enthusiasm happening in Edgefield. In all the excitement of the holidays, let’s not forget the real reason we celebrate. Take a moment and reflect on the true meaning of the season and spread a little joy to those who may be less fortunate this year!

As always, thank you for your continued support and for

“SHOPPING EDGEFIELD FIRST”.

Ken Durham

Mayor