Congratulations to the Strom Thurmond Rebel Regiment on being named the 2019 SCBDA 2A Bronze Medalists. Congratulations to the 2A State Champions Pride of Pendleton and 2A Silver Medalist Gilbert Indians. The students performed like true professional in the pouring rain; what a way to conclude an amazing competitive marching season. The Rebel Regiment members have worked extremely hard since July and we couldn’t be more proud of them .