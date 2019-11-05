Theodore John “Ted” Heos-Trenton, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Theodore John “Ted” Heos, 74, husband of Linda Beaman Heos of Yarborough Rd. Trenton, SC entered into rest on Monday, November 4, 2019.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Heos was born in Augusta Ga. and was the son of the late John T. Heos and Mary Kurliwich Lewis. He was a retired sales rep. with Trayco for 43 years, a member of Episcopal Church of the Ridge and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ted was an avid outdoorsman, and adored his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; one son, John T. (Ashley) Heos; one daughter, Melissa Heos (Mike) Mims; seven grandchildren, Theo Heos, Jake Mims, Cole Mims, Emma Mims, Abbie Mims, Maggie Heos, and Zach Godfrey; honorary grandchildren, Bailey and Lilli Pendarvis.

Memorials may be made to the: Episcopal Church of the Ridge, P.O. Box 206, Trenton, SC 29847.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

