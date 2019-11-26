William R. “Bob” Morgan – Troy, S.C

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

William R. “Bob” Morgan, 66, husband of Rebecca Corley Morgan of Jordan Rd. Troy, SC. entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Morgan was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of the late William O. and Rebecca Strom Morgan. He was a retired meat cutter and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife; one sister, Beth Rearden; and a special cousin, Bruce Morgan.

