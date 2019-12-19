Aiken Electric Spreads Christmas Cheer

Aiken Electric Cooperative WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification),
along with Aiken Electric employees and their families, visited The Ridge
Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center December 5 to distribute blankets and
sing Christmas carols to residents. The group will make another stop in
Aiken and Swansea to continue to spread Christmas cheer. This is one of
the many ways WIRE and Aiken Electric gives back to their community.

