Aiken Electric Spreads Christmas Cheer

Aiken Electric Cooperative WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification),

along with Aiken Electric employees and their families, visited The Ridge

Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center December 5 to distribute blankets and

sing Christmas carols to residents. The group will make another stop in

Aiken and Swansea to continue to spread Christmas cheer. This is one of

the many ways WIRE and Aiken Electric gives back to their community.