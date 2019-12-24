Crime in Edgefield

Armed Robbery at Johnston Barber Shop – One in Custody

An armed robbery occurred Dec. 5, at Robinson’s Barber Shop in Johnston. According to Johnston Police Chief Lamaz Robinson, two males caught the 81 years old owner of the establishment as he was leaving the establishment after work. There was a tussle between the suspects and the elderly owner before the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Robinson told the Advetiser that the owner did sustain some “minor” injuries as a result of the altercation.

The two suspects in this crime have been identified, and one has been captured and arrested. Shacorien Weaver, 21, has been arrested and has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Assault & Battery 1stdegree, and criminal conspiracy. Weaver is the same person arrested earlier this year in March in connection to a shooting incident in Johnston. Maliy Jones, 22, is still at large. He is facing the same charges as Weaver. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Johnston Police Department at 275-4840.

Stolen Vehicle and Trailer Leads to Helicopters, Dog Team, and Arrest

A vehicle stolen from a residence on the 2000 block of Martintown Road in the Clarks Hill area of Edgefield County led to a multiday search that involved a SLED helicopter, a canine search team, and an eventual arrest. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report, the incident began on Dec. 11, when the ECSO received a call about a man who had stolen his relative’s truck and trailer. The vehicle was described as a cream/ivory GMC pickup truck with a black “Tommy gate” lifting platform on the truck bed. Attached to the truck was a black trailer. The suspect did not have permission to take the vehicle, and the trailer was reported to the ECSO as not being properly attached to the truck. A search was made for the vehicle after the call was received, however, it was not found. The truck was placed on NCIC, a BOLO was issued for the suspect, and a warrant for grand larceny was sought for the suspect.

Then, on Dec. 16, the ECSO received a call that the suspect was back at the relative’s residence. An ECSO report details that a deputy arrived at the location and observed the suspect exit a trailer on the property. He also observed the suspect grab a shotgun and a container with what appeared to be additional ammunition for the shotgun. The deputy reportedly tried to speak with the suspect, telling him that there was a warrant for his arrest, but the suspect would not respond. Instead, the suspect headed into the woods. The deputy followed the suspect a short ways into the woods, but the suspect refused to comply with the deputies commands. This led to a SLED helicopter and the ECSO canine unit being called to the scene as a perimeter was established in an effort to catch the suspect. North Augusta Public Safety was also called to assist with the perimeter. While the helicopter did make a sweep of the area, the dog team was not deployed. The suspect was again able to elude capture.

However, the suspect’s luck ran out a few days later when he was caught in neighboring McCormick County. The truck and trailer were also secured at that time. The vehicle and trailer were returned to the owner. The suspect was charged in McCormick with receiving stolen goods. Along with the grand larceny charge, the suspect may face additional charges in Edgefield County.

Drinking and Drug Use Leads to Man’s Arrest

A man who admitted to law enforcement that he had been drinking and doing drugs earlier it the day, ended being arrested after he kicked his way into a home, Dec. 17. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report, the suspect was found being held at gun point at a home on the 2500 block of Martintown Road after he attempted to get the homeowners to let him inside. The homeowners reported to law enforcement that the suspect rang the doorbell, but the woman of the home would not open the door. Instead, she called 911 while her husband went around to the home and fired 2 shots from a firearm into the ground in an attempt to scare the suspect away. However, at the sound of the shots, the suspect kicked the door in and went into the home and sat down on a couch where he remained, albeit via gunpoint by the husband of the home, until law enforcement arrived.

As for his story of how he came to be in the home, the suspect told law enforcement that he had been at another home down the street drinking and doing drugs. He stated that after someone at that residence showed him a gun, he began to feel uncomfortable and thought the people there were going to harm him. As a result, the suspect said that he ran out of the home as 2 men chased after him. He was unsure if either had a gun. He then ran to the home of which he kicked in the door and began to ring the doorbell.

Law enforcement went to the home where the supposed drinking and drugs activity occurred, but they were denied entry. However, they did speak with someone at the residence who stated that the suspect was acting strangely while at the home and would not calm down. That person stated the suspect asked if he could leave to which he was answered in the affirmative and that the suspect then left shortly before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was arrested as a result of this incident and charged with Malicious Injury to Property.