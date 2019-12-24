Jason Bell Scurry- Georgia

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

John Bell Scurry, 70, son of the late Ralph M and Mary B. Scurry and brother of Ralph Scurry, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Jason Scurry of Georgia. He was a good friend to many people. Rest in peace, brother.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and will be announced at a later time.