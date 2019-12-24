Kenneth Ray Cook- Charleston, SC

Kenneth Ray Cook, 84, of Charleston, SC, husband of Dorothy Jo Sox Cook entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ken and Dot recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Born on March 13, 1935, in Ninety-Six, SC, Kenneth was a son of the late Edwin David Cook and Minnie Odessa Cook.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Gerald Darwin Cook and infant son, Kenneth Ray Cook, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; their three children: Kimberly Stavrinakis (Michael), Kelley Mintz (Edward) and Karey Cook (Debby); seven grandchildren: John Stavrinakis (Mallory), Nicholas Stavrinakis, Adam Mintz (Amanda), Gerad Mintz (Taylor), Ellie Tisdale (Kyle), Taylor Cook and Lindsay Cook; great-grandchildren: Andrew Mintz, Austin Mintz, Molly Mintz and Michael Stavrinakis; brother, F. Keith Cook; and many nieces and nephews.

Master Chief Petty Officer Kenneth R Cook enlisted in the United States Navy in April of 1952. He served with honor at the following duty stations: The USS Juneau, USS Wisconsin, The Charleston Grulantresslt, The Naval Reserve Training Center, USS Bold, Mine Squadron 10, USS Capricornus, US Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, USS Donner, MCPO Com Mine Warfare Forces and Mine Warfare Inspection Group. He was a decorated combat veteran and had the privilege of returning to Korea as a distinguished guest of the Korean government to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Korean War as part of the Revisit Korea Program.

Upon retirement from the Navy in 1976, he immediately began a second career at The Citadel where he was Assistant to the President, Captain of the Motor Yacht Mariah and Director of the Yacht Club.

Ken was a Master Mason for 62 years. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason in 1957 in Sinclair Lodge No. 154, Worshipful Master of Solomon’s Lodge No. 1 in 1985, past District Deputy Grand Master for the First Masonic District and 33rd Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Charleston.

After serving at the Citadel for 20 years, He and Dorothy traveled extensively visiting all 50 states with many friends in the Airstream Travel Club.

Above all of his accomplishments, his most favorite was being Granddaddy.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in West Columbia, SC.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, The Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.

