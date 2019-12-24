Mrs. Anna “Nancy” Theresa Steffney Dorn- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

December 18, 2019

Mrs. Anna “Nancy” Theresa Steffney Dorn, 89, of Edgefield, wife of the late Robert E. “Bob” Dorn, Sr. passed away Wednesday 12-18-2019 at The Ridge.

Funeral Services will be held Friday 12-20-2019 at 11 A.M. at Berea Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Dorn was born in Philadelphia, PA. and was a member of Berea Baptist Church where she was a faithful Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a Homemaker and owner of the Topic-Aire Gift Shop.

Survivors include 3 children, Robert “Bobby” Dorn, Jr. (Carla), Nancy Dorn Minton (Glen), Janice Dorn Locklair (Jimmy),1 Sister- Shirley Collins; 6 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Mrs. Dorn was predeceased by her siblings- Joseph Steffney, John Steffney, Jr., Marie Sox, Florence Gaylord, and Helen Gray.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

