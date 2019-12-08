Trenton FD Hosts Christmas Dinner

Trenton Fore Chief Joe Holmes is pictured with Zach Rearden, recipient of the Jimmy Smith Memorial Fireman of the Year Award, and Joyce Smith, widow of Jimmy Smith.

Trenton Fire Department hosted their annual Christmas Dinner, Monday, Dec. 2. The firemen and their invited guests enjoyed a buffet meal at Old McDonald Fish Camp. This year’s event was made even more special by the awarding of the first ever Jimmy Smith Memorial Fireman of the Year Award. The inaugural recipient was Zack Rearden. Trenton Fire Chief Joe Holmes and Joyce Smith, widow of Jimmy Smith, presented Rearden with the honor. The award was given in remembrance and honor of Jimmy Smith, an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Deputy and Trenton Fireman who died in October of this year.