Camellia Planted in Willowbrook

Officers of the Edgefield Preservation Association were at historic Willowbrook Cemetery on January 15 for the planting of a camellia, heirloomed to Edgefield, the first in a series of events in celebration of Willowbrook’s 200thAnniversary. Tours and restorations will take place this year leading up to November 14, 2020, when the 200 years will have focus in several events that day.

The plan is for a garden of camellias in the oblong turn-around of the drive into the cemetery to help beautify the grounds that are open to tourists throughout the year. Assisting with the gardening, and shown in the photo with the officers, is Sara Sealy and her husband Tony who helped with the planting. Sara and their daughter, EPA officer Karyn Sealy Bland, are both Master Gardeners and will oversee the plantings and care of the area. (full story in the print edition 1/22/2020)