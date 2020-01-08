Crime in Edgefield

County Woman Falls Victim to Scam

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an Edgefield County woman Jan. 4, after she became the victim to a computer scam. According to the ECSO report, the woman received a call from a man identifying himself as a being from the Apple Corporation. (The call came from 1-609-606-9030.) The man informed the woman that her IPhone had been hacked. He then had the woman log onto her home computer and access an website he provided to her. From that site, the man had the woman download a file onto her computer. The woman also allowed the man to access her computer. After about 3 hours of being on the phone with the man, he wanted the woman to go purchase money cards from a local retailer. The woman then received a call from her banking institution advising her of unusual transactions that had been attempted. Realizing this was a scam, the woman did contact her other financial agencies advising them of possible criminal activity. Interestingly, the woman did have the identity protection service Lifelock. However, when she contacted that company about this incident, Lifelock refused to assist her because she willingly gave the man her information. An incident report was made for the woman, and she had been advised to contact the three major credit reporting agencies to monitor her credit.

Motorcycle and ATV Stolen

An ATV and a motorcycle were reported stolen to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office from Cross Country Road in Edgefield and Sandy Hill Court in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County, respectively. According to an ECSO report, the ATV was reported stolen Jan. 1. That report details how the victim put the ATV together on Dec. 31 and then parked it under his shed. However, when he woke in the morning, he found the ATV was gone. The ATV was described as a small black 2019 Jiangsu Tiking Sports TK 200 ATV-B 4-wheeler. It was valued at $1,500.

The stolen motorcycle was reported Jan. 4. The ECSO report explains that the bike was being kept at a property belonging to a relative of the owner on Sandy Hill Court. When the owner of the bike went to the property to take the motorcycle for a ride, he found it was gone. He had last observed the bike at the location on Dec. 27. The bike is described as a black 2003 CBR90 with black rims and is valued at $3,800.