David Hodges to Talk About His Book

Sunset Lodge in Georgetown

Edgefield has the good fortune of welcoming author David Gregg Hodges, brother of Edgefield resident Federal Judge Bob Hodges, who will join in conversation with the community about his new book, Sunset Lodge in Georgetown; The Story of a Madam. The event is planned for January 29, at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., in Edgefield, from 6:30-8 p.m.

This book, published in September 2019, tells the story of a known brothel in Georgetown, S.C. Although illegal, it continued to be open for business from 1936 until 1969. Called “a book filled with the history and the stories behind the famous Madam and brothel,” this recent publication and its author offer an entertaining time for those attending. The event is sponsored by The Edgefield County Historical Society. Refreshments will be available.

Seats are limited for this book signing, and those interested need to call to reserve, at $15.00: 803-637-2233.