Frances Williamson Talbert – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Frances Williamson Talbert, 81, wife of Julian H. “Pete” Talbert, of Bausket Street, Edgefield, SC passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Frances was born and raised in Edgefield, SC. She began her career Sept. 1, 1957 as a secretary at the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. She served loyally under Sheriff Clyde Jackson, Sheriff H.H. Griffis, Sr., Sheriff Billy Parker, and Sheriff Adell Dobey. She retired after 60 years of service on Sept. 1, 2017.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Edgefield First Baptist Church for the past 28 years.

Frances loved the beach and enjoyed many years visiting Daytona Beach every summer with family and friends.

She shared a lake retreat with her husband and family and spent many days fishing on her red pontoon boat at the lake. Frances loved eating fish as much as she loved catching fish, and she was always ready to head out on the lake when the crappie were biting.

She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband Julian H. “Pete” Talbert; four children, sons, David T. Burnett (Kellie), Kenneth J. Talbert, and Ronald G. Talbert (Keri Jo); and one daughter, Beverly B. Quarles (Scott) all of Edgefield. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Christie Talbert, Adam Talbert, McKenzie Talbert, Carrie Ann Quarles, Catherine Quarles, Allison Burnett, Addie Burnett, Haley Potts, and Lauren Potts; one brother, James Williamson (Pam) of Edgefield and two sisters-in-laws, Judy Williamson of Ninety-Six and Charlene Williamson of Edgefield. She is predeceased by an infant son; her parents Joseph and Josephine Chavis Williamson; and ten siblings; Thomas Williamson, Wilbur Williamson, Jutta Mae Berry, Irene Longo, Elzie Williamson, J.R. Williamson, Frankie Williamson, Gladys Brown, Annice Kneece, and Clifford Williamson.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824 or a charity of one’s choice.

The family will receive friends Friday January 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.