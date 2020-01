Officials from the Greenwood Corvette Club recently presented a check for $500 to the Piedmont Technical College Foundation to be applied toward the Greenwood Corvette Club Automotive Scholarship, the second scholarship the group has funded to date.

Pictured from left: PTC President Dr. Ray Brooks, Dennis Smith, Doug Timmerman, PTC Development Coordinator Laura Dudley, Mac Francisco, Tom Bickerton, Susan King, and PTC Instructors Bill King and Gerald Sartin.