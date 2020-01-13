John D. Waters

St. Augustine, Fla.

John Waters

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – John Dawson Waters, 94, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at his home of over 50 years in St. Augustine, FL. He was born in Johnston, S.C. to George and Donna Waters on December 7th, 1925. John spent his youngest years on the family farm in Edgefield County, SC tending to the livestock and garden.

He was a beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather. John is survived by his children: Juanita, Marlene, Sally and George, four grandchildren and his sister Donna. .

John was a loving member and supporter of the Church of the Nazarene where he assisted with maintenance, taught Sunday school and attended regularly for several decades. He was a WWII veteran in the glider infantry and an alum of Clemson College class of 1951. Professionally John was a bookkeeper and newspaper carrier. He was a kind and thoughtful man who gave support and prayers to many.

There will be a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the Church of the Nazarene, 6 May St. in St. Augustine. Family and close friends are invited to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the St. Augustine Church of the Nazarene. The family is grateful to the many who have assisted and given support, especially the staff at Community Hospice and our friends at the Church.

He will be missed.

Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.