Marie Crockett Mims- Augusta, GA

December 8, 1950 – January 14, 2020

Marie Crockett Mims, 69, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Ms. Mims was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Matthew Hansford and Nancy Jane Crockett Mims. She was a retired Librarian and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Matthew H. (Sara) Mims, Jr., and Julian L. (Evelyn) Mims. Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.