Mary Quarles – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Mary Quarles Shaffer, 86, wife of the late William C. “Bill” Shaffer entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McKendree United Methodist Church in Edgefield, SC, with burial in church cemetery.

Mrs. Shaffer was born in McCormick County. She was a homemaker and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include five children, George William Shaffer, Lexington, SC, Nancy Shaffer Daniel, West Columbia, SC, Patricia Shaffer, Aiken, SC, Frances (Jack) Stokes, Elgin, SC and Earl Bryant (Paula) Shaffer, West Columbia, SC; one sister, Brenda Quarles Cassell, Greer, SC; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters.

The family will receive friends Friday January 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.