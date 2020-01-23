Peach Worker Shot – Schools Put on Lockdown

An Hispanic male was shot Tuesday morning a little after 10:00 while in a peach orchard on Hwy 23 at Patriot Lane. Details are few at this time, but according to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the peach worker was exiting his vehicle in the field when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Wardlaw Academy, Strom Thurmond High School, and JET Middle School were all placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes after the incident. However, law enforcement believes the schools were not in danger at anytime.

The circumstances of this shooting are still unclear, and the ECSO is actively investigating this incident. The Advertiser will report any updates as soon as they become available.