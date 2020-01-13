Shooting on Indigo Drive – One Injured

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone being shot at a residence on Indigo Drive, Monday, Jan. 6, around 2:00 in the afternoon. According to an ECSO spokesperson, law enforcement arrived on the scene to find one man shot twice; once in each leg. The victim was taken by EMS to Augusta University Hospital for treatment of his injuries which were described as being non-life threatening.

Witnesses were on the scene, and statements taken give the cause of the shooting as being related to a stolen cell phone. However, further investigation suggests the underlying cause of the shooting may actually be drug related.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived. However, he was later captured by North Augusta Public Safety around midnight, Jan. 7. The suspect has been identified as Sean James Lanza, 21, of Beech Island. He was turned over to the ECSO and is now being held in the Edgefield County Detention Center. Lanza has been charged with Assault & Battery 1stdegree. However, since he is a convicted felon, more charges are expected.