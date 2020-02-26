Arrest Made in Fatal Hit and Run

Richard Lamar Joyner, 64, of Edgefield County, has been arrested for the fatal hit and run incident that killed Stanley Arthur Quimby, Feb. 20, according to a spokesperson with the SC Highway Patrol who spoke to the Advertiser shortly after the arrest, Tuesday, Feb. 25. Joyner was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The SCHP has also confiscated Joyner’s 1999 2500 Dodge pickup truck as evidence.

As first reported Feb. 20 on our website, fifty-nine year old Quimby’s body was found around 9:30, Thursday, Feb. 20, near Sweetwater Road and Indian Ridge Court in the Merriwether section of Edgefield County. He was seen walking in the area in which his body was found around 7:30 the previous night. From evidence collected at the scene, the SCHP was able to identify the make and model of the vehicle that struck Quimby which, in turn, helped lead them to Joyner. Joyner is currently being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center.