Democrat Primary Election Set for Saturday, Feb. 29

Polls for voting in the Democratic Primary of February 29 will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m

Voter registration advises: “If you have one of the following IDs you are ready to vote!” – S.C. Driver’s License; ID Card issued by SCDMV; SC Voter Registration Card with photo; Federal Military ID, or U. S. Passport.All Polling places – precincts – are: Edgefield 1, WE Parker; Edgefield 2, Legion Hut; Johnston 1, Legion Hut; Johnston 2, Johnston Elementary; Trenton, Douglas Elementary; Trenton 2, Bettis Academy off Nicholson Road, Merriwether, M. Middle School; Westside, Colliers Center; Harmony, STHS Voc. Center; Northside, McKendree Center; Brunson (NEW), China Grove Ch., N. Martintown; Merriwether 2, M. Middle School; Absentee, Voter Registration Office.At 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, the County Board will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes from the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary at Edgefield County Voter Registration Office, 210 Penn St., suite 1, Edgefield. Phone number: 803-637-4072.On Thursday, March 5, at 9:00 a.m., the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in the Primary.