Edgefield Camellia Tea to Welcome Visitors on Feb. 13

PHOTO– Hostesses, an array of tea treats, and camellias in every room await the visitors on Feb. 13.

The Camellia Tea, sponsored by the Edgefield Camellia Club, will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Magnolia Dale, headquarters of the Edgefield County Historical Society, in downtown Edgefield from 2:30 until 5:00 o’clock p.m.

This event, open to the public, welcomes donations, but admission is free. Magnolia Dale is located at the intersection of Norris and Bacon Streets in downtown Edgefield, across from the Edgefield United Methodist Church and beyond the Post Office.

The Camellia Tea features many beautiful blooms displayed in an elegant setting offering delectable tea refreshments. Sandwiches, sweets, punch and teas from the Charleston Tea Plantation will be offered at the mid-winter occasion.

Camellia experts will be on hand to discuss the blooms and the cultivation of this plant so well-suited to our Southern gardens.

Recent Teas have attracted visitors from throughout the state, neighboring states and communities. Often, weather has permitted showcasing hundreds of blooms. This event is a revival from 1949 when Edgefield was well-known as a premier camellia growing area and, at that time, blooms were displayed at the home of Joe and Chrissie Holland at their “Camellia Tea”.

Come Enjoy a Winter Day of Beauty

Invite a friend along to visit Edgefield, have lunch, shop and then conclude the

day by attending The Camellia Tea.