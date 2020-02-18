A Band performs at last year’s Peach Blossom Festival in Johnston.

For Immediate Release

Contact: Dean Campbell, Festival Publicity Chairman, (803) 275-3635

Parade Entries, Entertainers Wanted for the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Johnston, S.C., Peach Blossom Festival wants you!

Entertainment

Entertainment has been a big part of the 37 years of the Festival, and now is your chance to be a part of the historic Festival.

The Festival wants to feature talented people, local and not-so local, as part of the day-long entertainment in the 37thannual event, held in downtown Johnston on May 2, 2020.

Entertainers who think they have what it takes to be a part of this year’s Festival should contact Gaye Holmes, (803) 275-4234, gwholmes73@yahoo.com.

Parade

The Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations and businesses interested in being a part of the Festival’s parade.

Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Parade Chairman Roger Lamb, (803) 480-2690, 505 Roland Ave., Johnston, SC 29832.

Applications and expressions of interest are also now being accepted in the following areas:

Food Concessions : Noah Peterson, (803) 480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com;

: Noah Peterson, (803) 480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com; Arts and Crafts : Arts and Crafts : Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;

: : Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org; Pageant: The Miss Peach Blossom Pageants will be held April 4. Applications can be obtained from Gina Logue, 1129 Hwy. 378 East, Edgefield SC, 29824,637-5383; or for more information contact Janice Cleveland, (803) 334-2507, Jcleveland@edgefield.k12.sc.us;

(more)

Page 2

Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

Rides : Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net; and

: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net; and Program BookAds: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.

– End –