Man’s Body Found in Merriwether Area – Apparent Hit & Run Victim

The body of a white male described as being in his late 50s was found Thursday morning around 9:30, Feb. 20, near Sweetwater Road and Indian Ridge Court in the Merriwether area of Edgefield County, according to a spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office; he is the victim of an apparent hit and run. A witness saw the man walking around 7:30 in that area the night before. Evidence was collected from the scene that suggests the man was hit by a large pickup truck. The man’s name has not yet been released as his next of kin has not yet been notified. An autopsy is pending. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating this crime.