Ronald Marvin Burden- Modoc, SC

Ronald Marvin Burden, 68, husband of Mary Jacalyn Bailey Burden, Hwy 23 W. Modoc, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Mr. Burden was born in Warner Robins, GA and was the son of the late Marvin and Faye Brown Burden. He was retired from SRS and worked part time at NAPA and Carquest Auto Parts.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Scott (Jonelle) Burden, and Ron Burden; four grandchildren, Kayla, Carli, Dalton, and Bentley.

Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, 174 Red Oak Grove Rd., Modoc, SC 29838.

