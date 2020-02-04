Serving & Celebrating our Community

CEO Marcella Edwards speaks to volunteers.

Serving . Volunteering. Giving back. “Whatever the label it is an important part of who we are striving to become,” says Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center’s CEO Marcella Edwards. “It’s not how many people can serve us, but how many people can we serve”. We were fortunate to partner with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program and private citizens to provide Christmas gifts for 60 children whose families struggled during holiday season,” says, Edwards. Adjacent to providing gifts, we organized and hosted a fun Christmas Event for the children and their parents. The event was sponsored by, Tom Long-State Farm, Chick -fil-A, IGA, Pendarvis, and Delectable Delight. “We’re proud to be a part of a generous and supportive community,” says, Edwards.

There is no better approach to solving challenges than the famous saying “two heads are better than one,” says Edwards. “We are also grateful for the Town Council Members, school officials, and clergy for their support and attendance.”