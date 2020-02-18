Wanda Sue Timmerman – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Wanda Sue Timmerman, 63, daughter of the late Raymond T. and Mary Elizabeth Watkins Timmerman of Edgefield entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church, with burial in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Miss Timmerman was born in Greenwood, SC. She retired from Small Business Administration in Columbia, SC., was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church, and loved her family and going to the beach.

Survivors include one sister, Emily Quattlebaum; one brother, Danny (Deborah) Timmerman; a special companion, Barry Pulliam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four-legged daughter, Precious.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family is at the home of her parents and will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield, SC.

