Adam Brian Cooley- Johnston, SC

Adam Brian Cooley, 41, of Waterworks Rd., Johnston, SC. husband of Laura Erskine Cooley entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Per his request no services will be held at this time.

Mr. Cooley was born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine and was the son of Leonard and Anita Rogers Cooley. He was a truck driver for M.A.M. Stick Haulers and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Abagail Avery, Grace Cooley, Payson Cooley, and Hunter Avery; one sister, Cassandra McLeod (Kenny); and one brother, Devin Cooley.

Memorials may be made to The Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

