Betty Royal Hartkopf – Edgefield, SC

Betty Royal Hartkopf, 76, wife of CDR. Kenneth W. Hartkopf, USN (Ret.) of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Sunday, March 08, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church in Edgefield.

Mrs. Hartkopf was born in Charleston, SC and was the daughter of the late Marion Albert, Sr. and Leonie Padgett Royal. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Jennifer (Stacy) Jones, and Alyson (Steven) Herold; two sisters, Dee Medlin, and Pam Lee; two brothers, Clyde and Marion Royal; and five grandchildren, Carter Jones, McMillan Jones, Graham Jones, James Herold, and Chloe Herold.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

