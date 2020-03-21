David T. Burnett

Mary Preston Matheny, resident of Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center for over fourteen years, died on March 15, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1942, the daughter of J. Gilliam and Cornelia Herlong Matheny, both deceased. She was also predeceased by a baby brother. Mary was a member of Harmony UMC.

Mary Preston graduated from Strom Thurmond High School in 1962 and began her life as a gardener who never saw a plant, she didn’t want to cultivate, Those passing her home on the Edgefield-Johnston Highway grew accustomed to seeing her outside digging, mulching, pruning or watering her many beds, She delighted in sharing plants and receiving her attention.

In 2005, she was forced by the disease of CMT to become a resident of SNC for the remainder of her life. Without use of her legs and later arms she was limited in mobility and function, but she still loved to visit all who lived in and visited her at the Nursing Center. Her care from those who tended her needs was the reason she lived as long as she did. Mentioning names of the many who worked there during her stay would result in omissions. Therefore, her family will just say, “You Know who you are,” and that we will be eternally grateful for your loving care.

Mary Preston is survived by her sister, Josephine, and Josephine’s husband, Frank Griffith. Also dearly loved by her are two nieces, Joanna Greene (Mike) and Amy Baker (Michael); as well as the four children of these nieces, Matthew and Kelsey Greene, and Griffith and Camden Baker. No aunt ever loved a sister’s children more.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Anyone who wishes to make a memorial may do so to the Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center, PO Box 398, Saluda, S.C. 29138.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

