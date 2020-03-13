Mrs. Judy Holmes Clark- Johnston,S.C.,

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

March 11, 2020

Mrs. Judy Holmes Clark, 70, of Hillcrest Street in Johnston,S.C., wife of Lewis Clary Clark entered into rest Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee Street Johnston, S.C. 29832 with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery 1305 Columbia Road Johnston.

Mrs. Clark was a native of Johnston and was the daughter of the late W.F. “Billy” and Iris Hallman Gibson. She was a former Real Estate broker and was a writer for the Grapevine Gazzette and the Edgefield Advertiser. She was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church. She loved Photography and writing the most of all.

Survivors include her husband, 2 Daughters- Lisa (Steven) Skinner, Shannon (Barry) Davis; 3 sons- Gregory (Mindy) Clark, Scott (Georgie) Clark, and Brad Clark; 1 Sister- Linda (Buddy) Smith; 12 Grandchildren- Austin and Kayla Hall, Bailey and Kiersten Skinner, Zachary, Will, Reagan, Kendall, and Kinsley Clark, Kayla, Brooke, and Emma Davis. She was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey Gibson.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 P.M. at Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St. in Johnston.

