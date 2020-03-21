News from Representative Duncan

Friends,



Our nation has employed a full government approach to fight the coronavirus pandemic. As we continue to move forward, I encourage you to please pray. Pray for decision-makers at every level, health care workers, first responders, truckers, grocery stores, and individuals, families, and businesses physically and economically impacted by the coronavirus.



We are going to get through this difficult time – TOGETHER as Americans.



While this is a lengthy email, I want you to have as much information at your fingertips as possible. This update contains information from 3/16/2020 – 3/19/2020. If you need previous updates and measures taken by local, state, and federal officials before 3/16/2020, click HEREfor my last email.



The Trump Administration is helping Americans by…

– Delaying the federal tax deadline by 90 days: HERE



– Expanding Medicare telehealth services to protect seniors: HERE – Suspending foreclosures and evictions: HERE



– Allowing doctors and medical professionals to practice across state lines: HERE



– Employing the Department of Defense (DoD) to make 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 ventilators available: HERE – Deploying two U.S. Navy hospital ships to help impacted areas: HERE



Congressional Actions

Congress is looking at further proposals to respond to the needs of the nation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As details emerge and plans get put to paper, I will keep you updated. South Carolina

Governor Henry McMaster addressed South Carolinians on 3/17/2020. You can view his full remarks HERE.



Overview of State Government Actions and Mandates

– State agencies can waive any regulation they need to in order to address the pandemic.



– South Carolina Education Department requested mandatory testing waivers from the federal government.



– All state taxes are delayed until June 1, 2020.



– Restaurants and bars closed dine-in services (drive-through and carry-out are permissible).



– Organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited in any government or publicly owned facility (except for essential government functions).



– South Carolina Guard will coordinate and plan with hospitals to create contingency plans for infrastructure needs.



– Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) can waive regulations so hospitals can use medical and nursing school students for the coronavirus response.



Overview of State Government Recommendations (not mandates)

– Surgical centers are encouraged to halt elective medical procedures.



– Insurers are encouraged to pay 100% of a coronavirus-related medical visit.



– Private businesses are encouraged to establish senior shopping hours.



– Grocery stores are encouraged to limit certain items per customer (i.e. Clorox, Purell, disinfectants). I encourage you to contact your State Representative, State Senator, or the Governor’s office with any questions or concerns relating to these state actions.



AnMed Health is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the entrance of AnMed Health Olgesby Center A, near the flag poles at the North Campus located at 2000 East Greenville St. This testing is only for at-risk, symptomatic patients who have a physician order. Hours are currently planned for 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. More information can be found HERE.



Small Business Information

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans, through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19. This program is designed to help the business community address financing and cashflow issues, which may exceed the underwriting requirements for local financial institutions. This is part of a multi-pronged response by the federal government. I understand this one approach may not work for everyone, but we will continue to work on solutions for the American people. View information on SBA disaster assistance loans HERE.



Governor Henry McMaster submitted the required request for assistance to the SBA to make loans available in the form of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for eligible small businesses located in all 46 counties of South Carolina. After approval of the state-certification by the SBA, the South Carolina Department of Commerce website (HERE) and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website (HERE) will have explicit instructions on how to fill out the SBA loan application. Please note this is a loan—not a grant—and will still carry underwriting requirements. You can contact the Department of Commerce for more information: 803-737-0440.



President Approves South Carolina Disaster Declaration – February Upstate Storms

President Trump is standing with South Carolinians in the aftermath of violent storms that went through the Upstate in February. Please see the announcement regarding state and local government assistance:



“President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster existed in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from February 6 to February 13, 2020. Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in the counties of Anderson, Chester, Greenville, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg.”



In This Fight Together

Now, more than ever, we need to come together as Americans to get through this crisis. Let’s keep our eye on the ball.



