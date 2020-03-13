Piedmont Technical College and the Upper Savannah Council of Governments have decided to cancel the Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair that was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the James Medford Family Event Center on the Greenwood Campus. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

The Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. Job-seekers are encouraged to attend dressed for success and prepared for on-the-spot job interviews.

Hosted by PTC and the Upper Savannah SC Works System, the event will feature more than 80 employers on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Medford Center at 620 N. Emerald Road in Greenwood.

“When the economy is strong, we find people willing to make a change. This job fair is a great opportunity for job-seekers and employers to meet,” said Ann Skinner, workforce development administrator for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. “It’s a good time for students and those returning to the workforce to look at opportunities. By attending the fair, they can look for jobs they qualify for now and make plans to get the skills needed for a higher-paying job in the future.”

Companies represented at the job fair come from a diverse range of industries, including advanced manufacturing, law enforcement, health care and engineering.

In preparation, Upper Savannah SC Works suggests that job-seekers:

• review the list of employers in advance to determine their focus;

• research companies they are interested in approaching;

• update their resumes and bring plenty of copies to share; and

• dress professionally.

The event is open to the public. Participating companies include Aiken Regional Medical Centers, BMW, Colgate-Palmolive, Diana Pet Food, Eaton, Enviva, Fujifilm Manufacturing USA, GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Greenwood School District 50, Lonza, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health, Self Regional Healthcare, Teijin Carbon Fibers, Samsung and Wesley Commons, as well as multiple law enforcement agencies, state service agencies and military branches. A full list of participating employers can be viewed online at www.ptc.edu/jobfair.