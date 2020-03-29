UPDATE – DHEC Announces One Additional Death Related to COVID-19, One New Case in Edgefield County

COLUMBIA, S.C.3/29/20 — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced one additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 16.

The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Additionally, DHEC is reporting 113 additional cases of COVID-19 today. As of today, the total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties*.

The list of new cases by county shows that Edgefield County added one new case, totaling two confirmed cases in the county so far.