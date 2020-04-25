A MESSAGE FROM EDGEFIELD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Dear Edgefield County Residents,

As the County Emergency Management Director and a person who lives in the County with her family (one of which is extremely high risk), I wanted to share the information below about Covid-19 here in Edgefield County and ask for your help in keeping the Covid-19 numbers low.

This week, we have seen a major jump in our numbers from 12 known positive cases across the county to 22 known positive cases. The number of active known cases in the county stands at 13 as of noon April 24. The estimated number of cases in the county is now closer to 129 with as many as 150 being possible (DHEC). We have also had one Covid-19 related death in the county.

I do not share these numbers to scare you. When you look at the County with around 27,000 residents, they seem small. This being said, I would like you to think about the following: A person can be positive for Covid-19 and not show any symptoms. This is known as being asymptomatic. You can still pass the virus onto other people. In this county the chances that you will encounter someone who is high risk or lives with someone who is high risk, is almost guaranteed. About 24% of the residents in the county are high risk because they are over 60 years old. If you add an additional 11% for those with disabilities and another 13% for those who do not have health insurance the number of people in Edgefield County who are high risk is closer to 50%. That is about 13,500 people that are high risk. Now that is a huge number for the County.

I know that most of you miss your family, friends, hanging out, and going out. The trend the past two weeks in South Carolina has been that the numbers of new cases per week has gone down, but here in Edgefield County we have seen the opposite. I see whole families going shopping together, people still having parties with dozens of friends and family. I have also seen people standing less than 6 feet away from each other (not wearing masks) talking in and outside of stores, parking lots and other locations.

It is a delicate balance between personnel liberties, protecting public health, and economic stability. Right now, we live in a world where if we elevate one, the other two suffer. We can find the right balance with your help. By following these simple guidelines, you can help keep our numbers down:

Wash your hands regularly.

Do not touch your face, if you do wash your hands.

Do not go out if you are sick. (If you are sick and need supplies contact EMA at 803-637-2123 and we will help you get what you need).

Limit the number of people who go shopping from each household to one person.

Limit the number of trips out, buy for at least a week at a time if you are able.

Follow rules set up by stores, such as one-way aisles.

Limit gatherings of non-family members to three and family members to those that live in the same house.

If you have to interact with people, stay 6 feet apart and wear a facemask.

Dispose of used gloves and masks properly in trash containers.

Thank you,

Suzy Spurgeon

Director