COVID-19 Reported in All 46 Counties Across South Carolina

5 deaths, 261 New Cases



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties*. “There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”The number of new cases by county are listed below.Abbeville County: 2 casesAiken County: 4 casesAnderson County: 10 casesBamberg County: 1 caseBeaufort County: 29 casesBerkeley County: 15 casesCharleston County: 41 casesCherokee County: 1 caseChester County: 3 casesChesterfield County: 1 caseClarendon County: 3 casesColleton County: 1 caseDarlington County: 4 casesDorchester County: 8 casesFairfield County: 1 caseFlorence County: 5 casesGeorgetown County: 1 caseGreenville County: 25 casesGreenwood County: 2 casesHampton County: 1 caseHorry County: 8 casesJasper County: 3 casesKershaw County: 13 casesLancaster County: 9 casesLee County: 3 casesLexington County: 9 casesMarlboro County: 1 caseMcCormick County: 1 caseNewberry County: 2 casesPickens County: 1 caseRichland County: 24 casesSaluda County: 1 caseSpartanburg County: 5 casesSumter County: 18 casesUnion County: 2 casesWilliamsburg County: 3 casesUnfortunately, the agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency today launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.###