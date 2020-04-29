COVID-19 Resources Page

COVID-19 Resources Page
Friends,  

This COVID-19 resources page is meant to help you and your loved ones navigate these unprecedented times. I have been sending out email and social media updates regularly and as things occur, but I thought having many of these resources in one place would be helpful.  

Did you miss my previous updates with details on programs that may help you? Check them out:  
March 9, 2020March 16, 2020March 19, 2020March 24, 2020March 30, 2020April 3, 2020April 7, 2020April 10, 2020April 16, 2020, and April 17, 2020.  

South Carolina Resources  
South Carolina’s Public Information Line (“PIPS line”) is fully functional from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week to answer coronavirus related questions and concerns: 1-866-246-0133

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Care Line is fully functional from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week to answer coronavirus related questions and concerns: 1-855-472-3432

DHEC’s main COVID-19 webpage: HERE 

Governor Henry McMaster’s webpage with links to state agencies: HERE 

Find my State Representative and State Senator tool for help with state agencies: HERE 

Small Business Resources  
South Carolina Department of Commerce webpage: HERE 

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) information: HERE 

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Emergency Advance information: HERE 

Unemployment Insurance  
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) webpage: HERE 

DEW’s general “Frequently Asked Questions” on unemployment insurance: HERE 

DEW’s “Frequently Asked Questions” for 1099s, self-employed individuals, contractors, and gig workers HERE and the tutorial video HERE 

Employers can call the employer only line at 803-737-2532 and individuals can call the TelClaim line at 1-866-831-1724

Economic Impact Payments  
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) economic impact payment webpage: HERE 

Eligibility information and “Frequently Asked Questions” on the economic impact payment: HERE 

Check the status of your economic impact payment: HERE 

Non-filers who need to enter payment information: HERE 

Filers who haven’t used direct deposit before but would like to do so now: HERE 

Information for veterans: HERE 

Federal Resources  
Main webpage on COVID-19 for the federal government: HERE 

White House Guidelines on “Opening Up America Again:” HERE 

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 webpage: HERE 

Community Assistance by County​ 
Abbeville County Assistance Programs 
Anderson County Assistance Programs 
Edgefield County Assistance Programs 
Greenville County Assistance Programs 
Greenwood County Assistance Programs 
Laurens County Assistance Programs 
McCormick County Assistance Programs 
Newberry County Assistance Programs 
Oconee County Assistance Programs 
Pickens County Assistance Programs 
Saluda County Assistance Programs 

Contact Me 
Please let me know how I can serve you during this time. 
Blessings and Liberty, 
 
Jeff Duncan 
Member of Congress

