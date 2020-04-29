|Friends,
This COVID-19 resources page is meant to help you and your loved ones navigate these unprecedented times. I have been sending out email and social media updates regularly and as things occur, but I thought having many of these resources in one place would be helpful.
Did you miss my previous updates with details on programs that may help you? Check them out:
March 9, 2020, March 16, 2020, March 19, 2020, March 24, 2020, March 30, 2020, April 3, 2020, April 7, 2020, April 10, 2020, April 16, 2020, and April 17, 2020.
Make sure to subscribe HERE to get future updates.
South Carolina Resources
South Carolina’s Public Information Line (“PIPS line”) is fully functional from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week to answer coronavirus related questions and concerns: 1-866-246-0133.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Care Line is fully functional from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week to answer coronavirus related questions and concerns: 1-855-472-3432.
DHEC’s main COVID-19 webpage: HERE
Governor Henry McMaster’s webpage with links to state agencies: HERE
Find my State Representative and State Senator tool for help with state agencies: HERE
Small Business Resources
South Carolina Department of Commerce webpage: HERE
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) information: HERE
Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Emergency Advance information: HERE
Unemployment Insurance
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) webpage: HERE
DEW’s general “Frequently Asked Questions” on unemployment insurance: HERE
DEW’s “Frequently Asked Questions” for 1099s, self-employed individuals, contractors, and gig workers HERE and the tutorial video HERE
Employers can call the employer only line at 803-737-2532 and individuals can call the TelClaim line at 1-866-831-1724.
Economic Impact Payments
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) economic impact payment webpage: HERE
Eligibility information and “Frequently Asked Questions” on the economic impact payment: HERE
Check the status of your economic impact payment: HERE
Non-filers who need to enter payment information: HERE
Filers who haven’t used direct deposit before but would like to do so now: HERE
Information for veterans: HERE
Federal Resources
Main webpage on COVID-19 for the federal government: HERE
White House Guidelines on “Opening Up America Again:” HERE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 webpage: HERE
Community Assistance by County
Abbeville County Assistance Programs
Anderson County Assistance Programs
Edgefield County Assistance Programs
Greenville County Assistance Programs
Greenwood County Assistance Programs
Laurens County Assistance Programs
McCormick County Assistance Programs
Newberry County Assistance Programs
Oconee County Assistance Programs
Pickens County Assistance Programs
Saluda County Assistance Programs
Contact Me
You can find this information and more on my COVID-19 webpage HERE.
For the most expedited constituent service, please do not reply directly to this email. Send me a note HERE so I can get in touch with you as fast as possible.
Please let me know how I can serve you during this time.
Blessings and Liberty,
Jeff Duncan
Member of Congress