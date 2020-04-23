COVID Numbers Jump in Edgefield County – 5 New Cases

Edgefield County saw its biggest jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day, Tuesday, Apr. 21, based on information released by The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) which showed 5 new cases of the virus have been identified in the county. This brings the county’s cumulative total number of cases of COVID to 17. However, DHEC is reporting that only 11 of those cases are considered active. (See further explanation of the inactive cases under our COVID coverage in our print edition due out Apr. 22) The breakdown of areas within the county in which cases are still considered active is as follows: 29824 (Edgefield) and 29832 (Johnston) each have 5 active cases and 29847 (Trenton) has 1 case.

South Carolina ended Apr. 21 with 4,608 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID, and 135 deaths attributed to the virus.

Tiffani Ireland