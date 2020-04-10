Edgefield County has 4 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Tiffani Ireland

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday afternoon, Arp. 10, that Edgefield County has 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings to the cumulative number of cases of the virus in the county to 10. However, as Emergency Management Director Suzy Spurgeon reminded in an earlier report on the pandemic (see related story in our Apr. 8 ed.), not all of those cases are considered still active. The breakdown of the confirmed cases by zip code is as follows: 29824 (Edgefield) has 3 cases, 29832 (Johnston) has 4 cases, 29860 (North Augusta) has 2, and 1 case is listed as being from an unknown zip code in the county. In total, DHEC reported that SC ended Apr. 10 with 3,065 confirmed cumulative cases. There have been 72 deaths attributed to the virus thus far in the state. A death has from COVID-19 has occurred in two of Edgefield County’s neighboring counties; Aiken and McCormick. Aiken County has a cumulative total of 48 cases, Greenwood County a total of 16, Saluda County 6, and McCormick County 3. DHEC also reported that so far a total of 28,183 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state; some of those through DHEC and the others by private labs in the state. Of the total number of tests administered, 25,118 have tested negatively for the virus.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Apr. 10 that the there have been a cumulative total of 459,165 case of COVID-19 and 16,570 deaths due the virus thus far. Of those cases, 2,138 have been attributed to travel, and 10,956 have been attributed to close contact with infected people. The other cases are still being investigated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Apr. 10 that there have now been a total of 1,521,252 cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide. There have been 97,798 deaths globally due to the virus. The United States lead the world in the current cumulative number of cases reported with Spain reporting the next highest number at 152,446. However, Italy still has the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 with 18,281 reported thus far.

