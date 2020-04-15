Edgefield County has Another Confirmed Case of COVID-19 – 10 Total*

By: Tiffani Ireland

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Wednesday, Apr. 15, that Edgefield County has another confirmed case of COVID-19. That reporting came just a day after DHEC announced that the Edgefield had “lost” a case of the virus. The loss was not due to a death, however, but rather to a reporting error. One case previously reported as belonging to Edgefield County was found to actually belong to another county. Thus, the cumulative number of cases thus far for Edgefield County remains at 10. The newest confirmed case is in the 29832 (Johnston) area; that zip code now has 5 cumulative cases of the virus. As for neighboring counties, Aiken has 60 cumulative cases of COVID-19, McCormick has 4, Greenwood has 19 cases, and Saluda has 8. McCormick County has reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19, and Aiken County has reported 3. South Carolina ended Apr. 15 with a cumulative 3,656 cases of COVID-19. There have been 107 deaths attributed to the virus in SC thus far. DHEC reported that through Apr. 15, there have been a total of 34,733 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. Of those test, 31,077 have come back with negative results for the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Apr. 15 that there have been a cumulative total of 605,390 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States and 24,582 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Apr. 15 that the cumulative number of cases worldwide now stands at 1,918,138 with 123,126 deaths reported globally as a result of the virus.

