Mildred McKie Morgan- Edgefield, SC

Margaret Morrison Mungin, 96, of New York, New York, wife of the late Horace Mungin, Sr. entered into rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Edgefield, SC.

Due to current COVID 19 health concerns a private service will be held later.

Mrs. Mungin was born in Hollywood, SC and was the daughter of the late Reginald and Emily Sanders Morrison. She was a retired chamber maid for New York Hilton Hotel, and a Jehovah Witness.

Survivors include two daughters, Helen Deas, and Barbara Lewis; one son, Horace Mungin, Jr.;

one brother, Leroy Morrison; seven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Ted Mungin.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

