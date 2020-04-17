Precautions

By Blaney Pridgen

Of course, THE VIRUS is making everyone aware of our mortality. Well, perhaps not everyone.

Some of us are still on the river that runs by Egypt. And, notice that I am not using the “d”

word. All of this brings to my mind our fascination with the medical profession and hospitals.

Consider all of those popular television series. From the olden days there was Ben Casey,

General Hospital, Marcus Welby, M. D, and Dr. Kildare. From the middle aged days there was

MASH then Grey’s Anatomy, E.R. (where George Cluney got his start), and the comedy Scrubs.

Then came New Amsterdam. I’m leaving many more out. If you are really old, you will

remember the sonorous voice of Dr. Zorba on the beginning of Ben Casey when he utters, “Life,

birth, death, infinity.” I remember that every time I shop at Bed, Bath and Beyond, which ought

to have been named Bed, Bath and Eternity. Maybe there could be a new series about a

chiropractor who is also the church organist. . . or could be called New Spinal Chord.

Dramas about the medical profession and hospitals are a way we artfully tip toe up to our

mortality and the “d word,” give a little kiss, then run like hell. But, the drama of a real

pandemic is nothing to tip-toe about. Probably someone you know will get it. Possibly

someone you know will died. Perhaps a love one. This isn’t supposed to happen, but it does.

In inexplicably horrifying situations like this, we must be careful. I am not referring to hand

washing and social distancing, which are important, but something else is important too. We

must be careful not to project our fear and apprehensions onto other things or persons or

groups of persons than the virus itself. Blaming serves absolutely no purpose. Also, we must

be careful in our theological speculations, unproven scientific theories, and spurious political

proclamations. And, conspiring theories should be avoided altogether. “Loose lips sinks ships”

in wartimes past. Now, in fighting this virus, loose talk breeds distrust, ruptures hope, and

unleashes fear. The person on the street (should be at home?) can be just as guilty of this

emotional destruction as the talking heads and persons in power. If there ever was a time for

restraint and kindness, it certainly is now. Most media blurts and unfounded speculators belong

in our sleeves with our sneezes.

The real news on the television is about the angels in our midst: grocery store workers,

pharmacists, first responders, hospital workers – from orderlies and food preparers to ICU

nurses and doctors. Some of the media are angels, too, when restraint and hope are served.

And as to all the rest, we might consider that they are doing the best they are able with

whatever gifts they may have. If there ever was a time to praise bravery and self-sacrifice it is

now. It is also a good time to cut slack. By the way, I believe some really good doctor shows

are in the creative incubator right now. Do the best you can to stay alive to see them.