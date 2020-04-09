Self Regional Healthcare announces staffing adjustments

Word from Edgefield Healthcare CEO

Greenwood, April 3, 2020 -Self Regional Healthcare President and CEO, Jim Pfeiffer announced today that organization-wide staffing adjustments will be made to deal with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like every other healthcare system in the nation, we at Self Regional Healthcare continue to experience the significant financial impact of declining revenues resulting from this pandemic and the necessity to pause elective surgery and other services,” said Pfeiffer. “Just over the past couple weeks our revenue is down approximately 35%, and that trend is expected to continue in the near term.”

Though details about how the staffing adjustments will be implemented were not released, Pfeiffer indicated that it will be a team effort and applied throughout the organization, which services the seven counties of the Lakelands. “These measures will require the cooperation, patience, commitment and some sacrifice from the entire organization – administration members; physicians; directors, managers and supervisors; and front line staff as well. Leaders will be asked to take a quota of time off without pay and some team members from across the health system (both clinical and non-clinical) will be temporarily furloughed.”

Pfeiffer emphasized that these are not layoffs, “Layoffs are what we fervently want to avoid. Furloughs allow team members to maintain employment and benefits with no formal break in service. A furloughed team member is more easily recalled to duty, and also eligible to apply for expedited and enhanced unemployment benefits with the state.”



Edgefield County Healthcare CEO Carlos Milanes added: This Covid-19 pandemic has touched all of our communities in one way or another, and has changed our normal lifestyles, our church gatherings, maybe even our family get togethers, but only in the short run. All things must pass, as this will.

Yet, the Covid-19 virus has not changed who we are as a community, and has and will not change who we are as people, neighbors, friends, co-workers, and families who support each other.

Speaking on behalf of all the Edgefield County Healthcare team members, and with a shout out to all of our first responders, we want the community to know that you will be kept safe if at the hospital, or if you need to come to our Emergency Department, or for other necessary care. We care for our community and care deeply for our hospital and who we serve and what we choose to do as our profession.

We are here for you, and are here working 24/7 to keep you and your family safe.