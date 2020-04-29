Strom Thurmond High School Lady Rebels Soccer

Like many other activities this spring, the Lady Rebels Soccer season was cut short after just 4 games and a 2-2 record. While disappointing for all the players, it was especially so for the 4 seniors on the team who had worked for 4 years to lead this team in their finale season. The team is pictured after their last game at Gilbert on March 13. Seniors are Jahonna Miles, Emma Pedersen, Katelyn Outz and Lenea Bean (not pictured). The team is pointing to them in the center of the photo. Their teammates areAllison Carter, Linda Johnson, Carley Meetze, Lizbeth Casarrubias, Carolina Quarles, Silvia Huston, Jaycie Bass, Claire Smith, Leanna Fortenberry, Hollis Holmes, Julie Wagher, and Arissa Holden (not pictured). Coaches were Landon Booker, Caitlin Price, and Eric Huston.