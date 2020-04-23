Two Incidents of Shots Fired in Johnston – 2 Suspects Arrested

Two incidents involving gun shots being fired, one at the Slide Hill Apartments in Johnston and the other on Hill Crest Drive in Johnston, occurred late Tuesday night, Apr. 21. Law enforcement was first notified of gun shots being fired at the Slide Hill Apartments around 10:45 p.m. Then a short time later, a call was received of shots fired on Hill Crest Drive. An ensuing investigation has led law enforcement to believe the two incidents are related.

In the case of the Slide Hill incident, responding law enforcement was not able to locate a victim. However, that was not the case with the Hill Crest Drive incident. According to Johnston Police Chief Lamaz Robinson, who spoke to the Advertiser regarding this incident, after hearing the shots that were believed to have been fired at the Slide Hill Apartments, a resident of Hill Crest Drive noticed a vehicle pull in front of his home and turn its lights out. Having recently had a break-in in that very area, the neighborhood is on higher alert, Chief Robinson explained, and as such, the homeowner went to investigate the vehicle. He did so by getting into his own vehicle and then getting behind the vehicle which had park in front of his home with its lights out. However, when he did this, the vehicle that had turned its lights out fled the scene. The homeowner then followed the vehicle. While following the vehicle, an occupant of the fleeing vehicle fired shots from a gun at the pursuing homeowner. The homeowner was not hit nor was his vehicle. He also did not give up his pursuit of the fleeing vehicle until officers with the Johnston Police Department were able to catch the fleeing vehicle. Inside that vehicle, law enforcement found two occupants; a 21 year old male and a juvenile. The name of the juvenile is not being released. However, he was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The second suspect has been identified as Bisheen Cave of Aiken. He was also arrested at the scene. He is being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, Assault and Battery 1stdegree, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. JPD also confiscated two firearms from the suspects during these arrests.

The ECSO is investigating the shooting incident at Slide Hill Apartments as those apartments are within the County’s jurisdiction. The JPD is investigating the Hill Crest Drive incident as it falls within the City’s jurisdiction.