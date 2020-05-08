Absentee Voting Opened May 5 (Find the absentee ballots below)

To Edgefield County Voters:

Find Sample Ballots Below

Attention Edgefield County voters: All elections scheduled for the month of April were postponed by the Governor. The only election scheduled for June 9th, at this time will be the Democratic and Republican Primary Elections. We would also like to encourage the elderly (over 65), disabled or if you meet any of the other 16 qualification to vote, to vote by mail in absentee.

We are receiving absentee ballot application request by email, mail, online, fax and by phone. We encourage ALL who qualify for Absentee to use the by mail process for obtaining your ballot. Anyone with questions can contract the office at 803-637-4072

When requesting your absentee please include the following information along with your request:Name; Physical Address; Absentee Application Address; Birth Date; Voter registration number; Political Party you would like to vote in: Democratic or Republican for Primary. Persons qualified to vote by absentee ballot:

Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them (click here for additional information)

Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Overseas Citizens (click here for additional information)

Persons who are physically disabled (includes illnesses and injuries)

Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day

Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day

Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day

Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election

Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election

Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day

Persons sixty-five years of age or older

Persons who for religious reasons do not want to vote on a Saturday (Presidential Primaries Only)

Thank you in advance.

Sample Ballots:

Democrat Ballot

Republican Ballot