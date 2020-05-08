Charlie C. Derrick – Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Charlie C. Derrick, 92, of McCreight Rd., Johnston, SC, husband of the late Virginia Murrell Derrick entered into rest Monday, May 5, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Derrick was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Olin Pierce and Pearl Knight Derrick. He was a retired Paint Contractor and a WWII veteran.

Survivors include one daughter, Kay Derrick (Joe) Yonce; two sons, Calvin (Joyce) Derrick, and Tony (Cathy) Derrick; six grandchildren, Travis and Brannon Yonce, Melanie D. Smith, Michelle D. Goss, Allen Derrick, Elliott Derrick; nine great grandchildren, Patrick and Courtney Yonce, Madison Derrick, Conner Goss, Carrie and Logan Yonce, Maddy and Joshua Derrick, and Karley Leaphart; and one great-great granddaughter, Charley F. Driggers.

Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Great Grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, 122 Steeple Dr., Johnston, SC 29832.

