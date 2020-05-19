Daniel Bowman Layman – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Daniel Bowman Layman, 95, of Long Cane Rd. Edgefield, SC husband of Mary Bledsoe Layman entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.

Mr. Layman was born in Rocky Mount, VA and was the son of the Frank Benjamin, Sr., and Sarah Lula Bowman Layman. Dan was owner of Layman Nursery and Tree Farm. He was Regional Vice President for Sales at McKesson Robbins, a past member of the North Augusta City Council, a life member of Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM and a 50 year member of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valleys of Aiken and Augusta having obtained the 32 Degree. He was a U.S. Army WWII and Korea veteran; he was in the Augusta Exchange Club and BPOE (Elk’s Club) and was a former member of West Lake Country Club and an avid golfer in his day. He was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, SC.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Brenda L. (Pete) Kopecky and Billie (Alan) McDowell; one son, Barry (Debbie) Layman; one daughter-in-law, Irina Layman; two sisters, Ardine Akers, and Lois L. Willis; one brother, Dr. David Layman; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Darrell) Fawley, Christina (Curtis) Holmes, Barrett (Alison) Layman, Randall Layman, Philip Layman, and Joshua McDowell; seven great grandchildren, Edel McDowell, Darrell Fawley IV, Sullivan, Evelyn and Christian Holmes, Alexandra and Olivia Layman. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Arleen D. Layman, and a son Randy Layman.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

